Every year, WW's Best of Portland issue celebrates all the small, strange and wonderful things about this small, strange and wonderful city of ours.
And then, once the issue is out, we invite the city over to our place for a party.
This year, our annual Best of Portland Block Party truly had it all—aerial artists, therapy bunnies, a dancing tree, a giant walking pickle, unicorns, CBD gummies, a dude dressed like the third member of Daft Punk, the Unipiper and, of course, booze. Lots and lots of booze.
In you case you missed it, here's what it looked like.
All photos by Henry Cromett.
