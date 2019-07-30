Sure, according to the research, if I was going to catch a glimpse of Bigfoot, this is where I would have the greatest chance of it happening. Route 224 near Estacada is home to the highest concentration of Sasquatch sightings in the state, stretching back to the early 1900s. But I can't say I went into this excursion as anything other than a skeptic—I couldn't tell you exactly what all those people thought they were seeing out here, but the chances of it being a 7-foot-tall ape-man that's somehow eluded capture and even halfway conclusive photography for centuries seem close to zero.