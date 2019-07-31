The spirit of the Pacific Northwest runs through this Portland-based company's line of apparel, glassware, tote bags and more, with Bigfoot showing up among its top sellers. Its Squatch Out line—researcher jargon for when expeditioners notice something that could lead them to the man-ape—is what the company is known for, but that's just the tip of the hairy iceberg. It has a line of Bigfoot air fresheners, but instead of a musty, wet-hair smell, it's a pine scent reminiscent of the aroma of vast Oregon forests. Also flying off the shelf is a 2020 Bigfoot campaign sticker and T-shirt. "Amidst all of the political news that you see on a daily basis now," says assistant art director Brenden Debozy, "whether it be negative or anything, it's refreshing."