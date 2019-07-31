We spent the night in Mount Hood National Forest, along the so-called Bigfoot Highway, trying to coax him out of the shadows. We jumped aboard the Portland Spirit's Bigfoot Adventure Cruise and kept an eye on the shoreline. We spoke to a scientist who's meticulously mapped every Sasquatch sighting in Oregon, and talked to one of the country's leading Bigfoot hunters, who's about to open a museum and research center right in our backyard.