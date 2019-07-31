It doesn't happen. There was the time three sasquatches attacked a miners' cabin near Mount St. Helens. Though sasquatches normally are nonconfrontational with humans, Cliff believes they were provoked by one of the men who fired a gun at one of them earlier that day. Then there was the fifth-grade field trip to Latourell Falls—a student caught sight of Bigfoot up on the cliff and everyone, including the chaperones, turned to look. The creature, realizing it was exposed, dropped to the ground and, Cliff says, probably belly-crawled away. Perhaps most impressive are the now-legendary Silver Star Mountain photos. Snapped in 2005 by a hiker from Vancouver, Wash., the images show a shadowy figure on a snow-covered peak that appears too large and apelike to be another backpacker. It's considered among the more compelling recent evidence from the area.