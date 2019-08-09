Portlander Rebecca Alexander hit a wall while looking for marketing photos for her app, AllGo, which helps plus-size diners find comfortable places to eat.
Constrained by a small budget, she says she couldn't find any stock photos of plus-size people to use.
"I realized that if I'm having this problem, nonprofits and small businesses trying to be inclusive of plus-size people in marking are having this problem, too," she says.
So she decided to create her own stock photo database for anyone to use for free.
The photos, shot pro-bono by local photographer Michael Poley of Poley Creative, feature plus-size models reading, lounging on patios, cooking and having drinks with friends. They were made available on AllGo's website and unsplash.com yesterday, and can be downloaded for free.
In 24 hours there have been nearly 4,000 downloads of photos in the series, Alexander says.
She adds that it was important to capture plus-size models in a wide variety of contexts.
"I was sick of looking at pictures of plus-size women staring at hamburgers," Alexander said in a statement. "The photos we released [yesterday] are all about plus-size people at home, doing normal things. From looking at our phones in bed to having a glass of wine with friends, this collection is powerful because the emphasis is on what the models are doing, not how big they are while they're doing it."
Find the full stock photo gallery here.
