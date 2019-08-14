 A New App For Connecting Lonely Moms Has Found a Huge Audience in Portland 

The idea is similar to apps like Tinder and Bumble, except geared toward companionship rather than dating. Moms swipe, or in this case "wave" at each other, to match and start chatting. Profiles show photos, bios and information on how old their kids are and what they are interested in—whether it's fashion, crafting or simply "Wine Time." Kennedy says the app "isn't a replacement for you having friends in real life. It's just to make motherhood less lonely, less isolating, and to make it easier to find support."