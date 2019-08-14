An Adult's Guide to What's Hot in Children's Entertainment 

Here is where you learn your precious little angel has been lobbing grenades at strangers in their spare time. The video game Fortnite has several iterations, but the one that's really taken hold of the zeitgeist is the free Battle Royale version in which you parachute onto an island with 99 other players and fight for survival against friends, online randos and maybe even celebrity devotees. (There's a good chance your child has killed Chance the Rapper with a crossbow at some point.) It sounds violent, but it's more Hunger Games than Grand Theft Auto. And at least half its popularity with the school-age crowd has nothing to do with blowing stuff up—the avatars also dance! Speaking of, while Fortnite didn't invent the flossing craze—that's the arm-swinging dance that has become the restless leg syndrome of the cafeteria set, which you've definitely practiced in the mirror when no one else was around—the game did help perpetuate it by including the dance as a feature. So think about that the next time you accidentally punch yourself in the crotch trying to figure it out.