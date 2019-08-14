Every Parent Needs a Break. Here Are 10 Indoor Places in Portland to Bring Your Kid When You're Desperate For a Breather.

It's the play area of your child's dreams—and for you, alcohol! This family-owned indoor playground and cafe combines the needs of both parent and child seamlessly, while offering reasonable daily rates: $4 for kids 3 and under, $8 for 4 and up on weekdays. The cafe is stocked with real food options, plus kombucha, espresso drinks and even local beer and wine. Parents can play free of charge, and are welcome to join their kids on their various play structures—which seems entirely against the point, but after a few glasses of rosé and/or Breakside IPA, who knows?