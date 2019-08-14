Named after the German word for "home," this cozy bakery is the perfect place to catch up with a friend over a warm beverage on a rainy morning. The white walls and vintage furniture imbue the space with a kind of rustic minimalism, but its crown jewel is the display case overflowing with bread and soft sugary goodness, from staples like apple strudel to carby delicacies you'll struggle to pronounce. Example: Heim's flaky kouignette ($5). $.