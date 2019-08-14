Of course it sucks! All your friends abandon you. You don't sleep, ever. You're forced to eat SpaghettiOs and mushed-up hot dogs because you're not even allowed to shop for yourself anymore. Sure, it ends up being the most rewarding thing you could ever do. (At least, that's what I've been led to believe—my only children right now are cats.) But in the moment, if it doesn't feel like the worst decision of your life, how can you be sure you're doing it right?