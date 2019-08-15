Consensus is hard to come by with Portland food, but pretty much everyone can agree on the excellence of Apizza Scholls' Neapolitan-ish pies—including East Coast expats. In order to keep the baking process flawlessly consistent, there are never more than three toppings per pie. Whether it's salami and green olives ($26), the famous crumbled sausage with Mama Lil's peppers ($26), or just the essential margherita, the thin crust is evenly charred to perfection and the sauce is right between sweet and salty. $$.