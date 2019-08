Ataula is a Spanish adventure in our own backyard. On any given night, you'll see raucous groups of all ages stopping in for Spanish and Pacific Northwest-inspired small plates crafted by Jose Chesa, third-generation Spanish chef with Michelin-starred experience. The xupa-xup ($3)—a chorizo stuffed morsel of goat cheese and membrillo served on a wooden stick—is an instant favorite. $-$$.