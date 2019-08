When Aviv opened in the spring of 2018, it felt like a revelation. This Israeli vegan spot takes soy curls and turns them from a mere meat substitute into a juicy vehicle for herby shawarma. Cashew labneh ($7) is impossibly silky, and deep-fried mushroom "calamari" ($13) is a successful experiment, as well. Everything tastes rich; nothing feels like a substitution. $-$$.