The mismatched throngs overtaking Cedo's each lunch hour await tastes of Palestinian native Sam Hazza's super-fresh hummus ($8) and lamb gyros ($10). Even westside carnivores swear by that first bite of the falafel sandwich, when the crackly golden exterior of house-ground and toasted coriander seeds give way to a lush, verdant chew. Order "J style" ($12) for a straight-outta-Jerusalem kick sparked by tabbouleh and fiery red sauce. $.