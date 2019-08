A visit to WW's 2017 Restaurant of the Year without ordering the guo bao rou ($18.95) would be a huge mistake. By centering their focus on a mouthwatering execution of fare historic to the Donbei region, sisters Chang Feng (aka Wendy) and Change (Cindy) Li have revived the 70-year-old Hollywood neighborhood staple—and its Famous Dong Bei Jiao Zi dumplings to the renown that the large neon sign out front deserves. $-$$.