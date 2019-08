It's damn near impossible to make a poor decision at this charming and open Middle Eastern spot on Alberta. There are meat kebabs to die for and vegan dishes galore. For our money, lamb khema isn't to be missed. It's a traditional slow-cooked chickpea and shredded lamb stew served with basmati rice ($17). A second location, DarSalam Lazurdi, is downtown at 320 SW Alder St. $$.