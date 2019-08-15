A staycation in both environment and tropical flavor, the newest gem in the Thai-fusion crown that includes Hat Yai and Langbaan has already charmed nearly every palate in Portland. Cut the rich brisket boudin ($12) with a field greens salad splashed with Tamarind dressing, or grab some friends for a barbecue feast featuring plates like smoked mackerel with wok-charred cabbage ($12) and white curry with brisket burnt ends from Matt's BBQ ($17). $$.