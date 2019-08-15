Erizo redefines sustainable fine dining with a multicourse tasting menu in which "by-catch," "invasive species" and multiple varieties of seaweed are the center of the experience. The feasts crescendo with platters like six different shellfish on the half shell, each clam paired with an accompaniment like geoduck with chopped green garlic, peerless farmed rock scallop with a pumpkin-forward broth, and blue mussels with hazelnut milk. $$$$.