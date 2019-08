Bright and cheery Güero landed in 2017 and immediately showed Portland that Mexican tortas are some of the best sandwiches on earth. While this describes all the options here—including the hamburguesa ($11), a juicy take on Mexican street burgers—it's especially true of the ahogada ($11): pork and habanero on a grilled bolillo roll absolutely drenched in achiote tomato sauce. Don't stint on napkins. $$.