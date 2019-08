From small-scale roasters to shop owners, Lucy Alvarez and Angel Medina bring specialty coffee sourced directly from farmers they know personally in Mexico's Colima region. Consistent with that, they call their roastery Small Time, and their go-to here is the "true Mexican mocha": espresso, textured milk, housemade Mexican hot chocolate powder, cocoa nibs, freeze-dried raspberry dust, and dark chocolate shavings ($5). $.