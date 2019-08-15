Gabriel Rucker's decadent and oft-mispronounced (there's no French accent) restaurant is one of Portland's most beloved for its French-inspired Northwest cuisine. Here, it's all about the chef's tasting menu, but no meal at this cozily cramped institution is complete without the foie gras profiteroles ($14) at the finish. Also, in the midst of so much Beard Award-winning fare, don't ignore a pretty amazing burger and butter lettuce salad ($14). $$$$.