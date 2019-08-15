This French-fusion bistro, in a dining room best described as sultry—with red leather booths lined up beneath baskets of cascading philodendrons—is the work of celebrity chef Gabriel Rucker. It is, thus, as dynamic as it is consistent. While appropriate acclaim has reached Little Bird's double brie burger (just $7 during happy hour), the restaurant's deconstructed fried chicken coq a vin ($29) is a real treat. Don't underestimate LBB's enduring charm, however: Even a Tuesday two-top for happy hour should be reserved. $$-$$$.