WW's Newcomer of the Year brings together Chinese cuisine from the Zhu siblings' home province, southern Guandong, and the northern port city of Tianjin, focusing on distinct dishes like savory rice porridge congee, dumplings, and the quesadilla-esque jian bing. This last ($6.50) is a scrumptious crepe creation containing a fried egg, ground red beans, black sesame seeds, chopped onion, cilantro and pickled cabbage. The secret's in the sauce station. $-$$.