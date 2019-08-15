Named after the legendary foe of industrialism, Ned Ludd doesn't exactly seem like a hotbed of anarcho-primitivism. Awash in old timber and vintage chandeliers, the dining room of this self-styled American craft kitchen aims toward a decidedly luxe-rustic aesthetic. The expense of precision-searing unmatched local ingredients on a wood-fired hearth for dishes of elegant simplicity—like the carmelized leek-stuffed roasted trout ($27)—presumes diners to the manor born. $$$.