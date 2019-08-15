Cathy Whims' ode to rustic Italian dining (in a former Kienow's grocery store, no less) has been a Portland mainstay for decades now, and the towering dining room is bustling every night with diners enjoying the platters of pasta, uncut pizzas, and Nostrana's famous radicchio salad ($12). Different nights of the week also see different specials, like meatball Mondays and gnocchi Thursdays. Don't ignore Enoteca Nostrana next door. Fabulous dishes, cocktails, and wines selected by Austin Bridges. $$$.