Rodney Muirhead has been smoking Texas-style 'cue in Portland for nearly 20 years, and since he opened his own spot in 2006, Muirhead's culinary work has been praised by everyone from WW (2011 Restaurant of the Year) to Bon Appétit. All the barbecue here is great, from the insane ribs to the Plato Tejano: smoked brisket with pinto beans, salsa and tortillas ($18.25). The smoked prime rib (available Saturdays after 5 pm) is the best of the best. $$.