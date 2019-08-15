Even locals aren't "over" these hyped fish sauce wings based on Northern Thai cuisine. So don't feel bad about ordering them your first time here. But around your fourth or fifth time, it'd be a waste not to try more of Andy Ricker's starmaking menu, from the garlicky, lean boar collar to the yam makheua yao ($14.75)—eggplant charred to smoky-sweet consistency dressed in chiles, lime and dried shrimp. $$.