A true farm-to-table dining experience, Sideyard serves multicourse brunches and suppers on a communal table in between its plant beds and greenhouses. Sideyard's produce can be found in local restaurants, but is best showcased at the supper club's monthly seed-to-plate prix fixe meals. Farmer, owner and chef Stacey Givens creates some of the most colorful dishes in Portland using fruits and veggies plucked right out of her urban farm. By reservation only. $$$$.