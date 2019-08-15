The heart of this quasi-Lyonnaise bistro is its skillet boss, Aaron Burnett. He's a Canadian with an affable demeanor who tends to keep a low profile and stick to the kitchen—and we're very lucky for it. A seasonal menu item is a good example of his hearty wheelhouse: bone marrow vierge ($19), two massive shin bone halves filled with custardy marrow, topped with chopped tomato, shallots and capers in sherry vinaigrette. $$-$$$$.