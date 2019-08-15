No small number of restaurants all across Portland use the hazelnut-finished pork from Tails and Trotters. That's because this porcine butchery handles it incredibly well. Show up in person and you can get meaty, delicious sandwiches straight from the source. Find porchetta ($13) to liver pâté on baguette ($7), or just opt for a classic, infallible ham sandwich ($9). Terrific soups and great items to take out for later. $.