The remainder of the excursion offers a display of natural splendor that only gets more lush and classic Pacific Northwest as the miles wind on. The scent of fir needles cooking in the sun fills the air while you pedal over Beaver Creek on a bumpy wooden overpass, and at about 15 miles in, the trail meets up with the Nehalem Highway for the majority of the final leg. You're nearly home free when you cross the Nehalem River, at which point the course begins to hook east, eventually nearing its terminus at Anderson Park in Vernonia. Halfway through the victory lap around Vernonia Lake is what's left of the Oregon-American Sawmill, a roofless concrete building caked in surprisingly vivid and tasteful graffiti courtesy of rogue artists who defied the "No Trespassing" sign in the name of creative expression. If you're on pace to make it back to Banks by sundown, it's worth stopping in Vernonia for a Reuben and a pint of beer at the Black Iron Grill.