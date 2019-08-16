Bar Maven (6219 SE Foster Road, 503-384-2079, barmaven-pdx.com, 4pm-2:30 am) strikes a friendly balance between dilapidated neighborhood hideout and urbane hipster hang. The walls are made from a hodgepodge of repurposed wood products culled from Portland’s impressive collection of rebuilding centers, and the redesigned side patio puts stray cuts of lumber to good use with a plethora of bench seating enclosed by leafy bamboo plants. It’s completely covered, which can be a godsend on those increasingly frequent sunny days when the temperature breaks 100 degrees and you don’t want your glass of pFriem or Chuckanut to be boiled by exposure to the elements.
Comments