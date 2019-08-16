Brooklyn Park Pub’s (3400 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-7772,
2pm-2am Mon.-Thur., 12pm-2am Sat.-Sun.) expansive, inexpensive selection of whiskey may be one of Portland’s greatest secrets, but its patio is arguably even more of a hidden gem. Escape the dive bar’s dark, wood-paneled interior, pleather chairs and TVs, one of which, for some reason, is always playing Groundhog Day, and head outside. That’s where you’ll find a much less claustrophobic fenced-in area scattered with picnic tables and lawn chairs. Its aesthetic is more smoking deck than the Instagram-worthy patios that bougified Portland has become accustomed to, but the fact that it’s low key is what makes it worthwhile. Plus, the whiskey list is seemingly infinite, and the stacked, greasy burger is just $8.
2pm-2am Mon.-Thur., 12pm-2am Sat.-Sun.) expansive, inexpensive selection of whiskey may be one of Portland’s greatest secrets, but its patio is arguably even more of a hidden gem. Escape the dive bar’s dark, wood-paneled interior, pleather chairs and TVs, one of which, for some reason, is always playing Groundhog Day, and head outside. That’s where you’ll find a much less claustrophobic fenced-in area scattered with picnic tables and lawn chairs. Its aesthetic is more smoking deck than the Instagram-worthy patios that bougified Portland has become accustomed to, but the fact that it’s low key is what makes it worthwhile. Plus, the whiskey list is seemingly infinite, and the stacked, greasy burger is just $8.
Comments