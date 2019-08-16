Brady’s Brats & Burgers (39333 Proctor Blvd., Sandy, 503-482-0532) has been open since only January 2019, and already the small dining room is packed with locals during lunch rushes. It’s easy to see why. Brady’s focuses on two things—brats and burgers—and it serves them in classic, no-frills, delicious fashion. The restaurant offers a build-it-yourself menu that allows diners to mix and match fillings to craft their perfect sandwich or dog. Select your choice of meat and throw on cheese, pickles, mustard, grilled onions, aioli or whatever topping symphony you are in the mood for. Sides include french fries or tater tots, and every order is served quickly and unceremoniously in a brown paper bag from a small kitchen window. It is simple. It is good.