Directions: From Portland, take Highway 26 toward Mount Hood for 42 miles. In the town of Zigzag, turn left onto East Lolo Pass Road. Make a right turn onto Forest Road 1825. Turn right again and cross the Sandy River Bridge, driving 1.7 miles to bear right at a sign for Lost Creek Nature Trail. Pass the entrance to Lost Creek Campground and keep straight at a junction, arriving at the end of the road and the Burnt Lake trailhead.

Earning its name from a 1904 wildfire, Burnt Lake bears few noticeable scars from the blaze—primarily just some blackened old-growth stumps. Today, the backcountry body of water serves as the perfect swimmable reflecting pool for Mount Hood. A 6.6-mile out-and-back hike will get you there. And if you feel like turning it into an overnighter, you can set up camp and get an even better view the next day by making the trek to the summit of East Zigzag Mountain.