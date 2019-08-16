At some point (or several), you're going to eat at a seafood restaurant while on the coast. But, if you're hoping to catch your own dinner, Seaside's 12th Avenue Bridge is where you go to drop traps with local crabbers. The span above the Necanicum River meanders through town just west of Highway 101. It's the perfect spot to bring a cooler, plop down a lawn chair and enjoy the scenery while waiting for your meal. There's not even a whole lot of work involved—just tie a crab pot or hoop net to the bridge's railing before throwing it in the water. Then wait. You do need a shellfish license ($10 for residents, $28 for nonresidents), but that's easily obtained at Trucke's 1-Stop (1921 S Roosevelt Drive, Seaside, 503-738-8863, truckes1stop.com) or Bud's RV Park & Campground (4412 Highway 101 N, Gearhart, 503-738-6855, budsrv.com) along with bait and gear rentals. Pro tip: Raw chicken has proven to successfully lure crabs into your trap.