The checkered, red-and-white façade of Joe’s Donut Shop (39230 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy, 503-668-7215, joes-donuts.com) is a relic of 1974, when the bakery first opened, and its boldness intrigues passersby. Forgoing modernization to let the store age and give it a trendy vintage allure—whether intentional or not—adds to the relaxed authenticity of Joe’s. But aesthetics are obviously secondary to the magic of this shop; its overflowing pastry case holds nearly every doughnut flavor and style imaginable. Scoop up an old-fashioned, applesauce, or maple- and bacon-topped confection on your way to Hood or sit and savor it inside the time capsule of a bakery. Either way, you’ll feel transported to sugary childhood bliss chowing down on the classic treats.