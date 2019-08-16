Difficulty: Parks Scare Me to Dirty Boots (depending on how far you go) Directions: From Portland, take Highway 26 east for about 70 miles, then turn right onto Road 42. Take another right at Road 4280 and continue to either the Oak Fork, Gone Creek or Hoodview campground launch areas.

A pristine lake in the middle of the forest with a Cascade peak in the background is a scene that’s never going to disappoint. On the southwest side of Mount Hood, Timothy Lake, formed as a result of the Timothy Lake Dam, is nonetheless a great place to paddle. There are just over 2 square miles of water to explore and several fetching lunch spots.

A pristine lake in the middle of the forest with a Cascade peak in the background is a scene that’s never going to disappoint. On the southwest side of Mount Hood, Timothy Lake, formed as a result of the Timothy Lake Dam, is nonetheless a great place to paddle. There are just over 2 square miles of water to explore and several fetching lunch spots.