Locating Boring Brewing (38250 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy, 503-427-8619, boringbrewing.com), tucked in behind a small strip of businesses in an old garage, feels like being initiated into an exclusive microbrewing club where all the members wear flannel shirts and bring their dogs along. Newly relocated from Boring to Sandy—the town must’ve really been as dull as its name implies, forcing the brewery to seek a more vivacious drinking scene—the space is large enough to contain the brewing equipment and a small bar that pours fresh pints. Try the Haimhausen hefeweizen for a wheaty, lemon drop of an ale on a sunny day. Or, for a bigger palate punch, opt for the Oregon Special Bitter, a strong malt- and hop-forward Northwest take on the English-style ale. No food is served, but the bar does allow you to bring in outside bites. We recommend packing along a burger from across the street at Brady’s Brats & Burgers.