Distance: 0.8 miles | Difficulty: Parks Scare Me | Directions to Steam Donkey Trail: From Portland, take Highway 26 west for 45 miles to the Sunset Rest Area on the right. The trailhead and a sign with a map is toward the back of the rest area.

Most of the steam donkeys situated throughout Oregon’s timber country have long since left the forest. The steam-powered winches were critical components of logging operations in the late 1800s and early 1900s, helping men lift and drag massive wood trunks after they’d been felled. The very easy 0.8-mile combined interpretive loops of the Steam Donkey Trail provide a glimpse of that history, as well as a wonderful walk in the woods. And it’s all right behind a rest stop. Yep. A rest stop.

