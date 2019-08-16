During its 11 years in business, Hopworks (2944 SE Powell Blvd., 503-232-4677, hopworksbeer.com, 11am-11pm Sun.-Thur., 11am-midnight Fri.-Sat.) has crystallized into a stalwart of palatable beers and pub grub. One of the few patios that’s actually on Powell, Hopworks’ outdoor seating is mostly what you’d expect from a brewery—a modest section of long picnic tables shaded with clunky black umbrellas. Still, you don’t need many accoutrements to enjoy the classic lager while sitting in the sunshine. From the tables out front, if you look past the Powell traffic and the Target across the street, you can catch a glimpse of the city skyline and the West Hills. For a little more seclusion, don’t forget there’s a sprawling, second-story deck in the rear.
