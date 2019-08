With bright red canvas umbrellas and string lights suspended over picnic tables,) has the quintessential, cutesy Portland patio, which is probably why it’s almost always buzzing. The loosely Vietnamese spot also features a stellar happy hour—score two bucks off satisfying rice bowls, banh mi and house cocktails, most of which are reasonably priced at $10. We recommend the honey sweetened, gin- and coconut milk-heavy Hawaii 5-0 ($10), which tastes like summer even indoors.