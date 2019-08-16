With bright red canvas umbrellas and string lights suspended over picnic tables, Double Dragon (1235 SE Division St., 503-230-8340,
doubledragonpdx.com, 12pm-12am Sun.-Thur., 12pm-2am Fri.-Sat.) has the quintessential, cutesy Portland patio, which is probably why it’s almost always buzzing. The loosely Vietnamese spot also features a stellar happy hour—score two bucks off satisfying rice bowls, banh mi and house cocktails, most of which are reasonably priced at $10. We recommend the honey sweetened, gin- and coconut milk-heavy Hawaii 5-0 ($10), which tastes like summer even indoors.
