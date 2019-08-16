Far too many city dwellers seem to believe the state ends in the High Desert community and Idaho lays claim to whatever exists beyond that—or, worse, some assume there’s nothing worth seeing in this sparsely populated wide swath of land. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

