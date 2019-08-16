One of the more memorable Highway 26 landmarks between Portland and Cannon Beach is what you might imagine Paul Bunyan's dream house looks like. The oversized log cabin and dilapidated water tower marked Camp 18 Restaurant (42362 Highway 26, Elsie, 503-755-1818, camp18restaurant.com) not only serves hungry diners headed to and from the coast; owner Gordon Smith has been running this place as a logging museum since it opened in the 1970s. An array of rusty equipment used to cut down trees and haul them away surrounds the property, including 20-foot hand saws and giant caboose cranes. The outside may look shabby, but inside brings the charm. For instance, hand-carved doors that open to the main room are 4 inches thick, weigh 500 pounds and feature handles fashioned out of an old ax. The attention to detail continues beyond the entrance with tree stump tables, antler chandeliers and a roaring fireplace that beckons you to linger with some coffee while feasting on a massive, freshly baked cinnamon roll. But the real highlight are the Camp 18 Kitties you'll see napping outside, which have colorful names like Heckle and Jeckle. Before you leave, give the cats some love and then walk off those massive portions. There's a short trail loop along nearby Humbug Creek.