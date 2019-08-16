Zipping by Skyway Bar and Grill (71545 Highway 26, Zigzag, 503-622-3775, skywaybarandgrill.com), you’d never realize the old red building was like a carnival funhouse inside. The one-of-a-kind space had a former life as a fine-dining restaurant but received an eclectic makeover in 2000 under new ownership. It’s split in two, marking dual personalities: the red bar, defined by string lights and bulbs that bathe the area in a hot, glowing hue, and the chandelier room, which has as many fanciful fixtures dangling from the ceiling as your average McMenamins. In both you’ll find antiques repurposed in clever ways. An old boiler stamped with the year 1906 was rescued from Portland, and now its massive doors hold in roaring fires come winter. An array of ornate windows take up an entire wall—most were reclaimed from buildings set to be demolished. One thing you will notice from the road is the letters “BBQ” emblazoned on the roof. And they’re shouting about it for a reason. The chef is a Texas transplant who makes succulent pork sliders that are a steal at $3 each.