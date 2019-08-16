If staying at an actual working ranch places you a little too close for comfort to the origin of hamburgers—or if cows just scare you—Rustlers Inn (960 NW 3rd St, Prineville, 541-447-4185, rustlersinn.com) on the edge of town provides a slice of that “home on the range” sensation without the manure or mooing. The second-story balcony of the Old West-style building with Victorian flair provides a breathtaking view of a craggy mesa and—if you time it right—a sky streaked in shades of violet and burnt sienna as the sun sets behind the tabletop hill. Each room has a different theme and décor, from cowhide-print bedspreads to figurines of horses and cowboys. When I asked the elderly woman at check-in which one is best, she must have assumed I was concerned about the amenities. “Oh, this is not a modern hotel,” she responded. And she’s right—you’ve come to the wrong place if you’re looking for plush robes, 50-inch flat-screens and heated towel bars. But if you want an overnight stay that’s filled with Western flair and increasingly unfamiliar technology—my room came equipped with a working typewriter and a wall-mounted, hand-crank box phone—then Rustlers Inn is where you’ll want to lay your head. Fans of the Duke should request the Rooster Cogburn quarters.