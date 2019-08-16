At $18.95 for a general admission ticket, the Portland Japanese Garden (611 SW Kingston Ave., 503-223-1321, japanesegarden.org) is the priciest Washington Park attraction. It is, however, like most Japanese gardens, mind-bogglingly detailed and considered the most authentic one outside the Land of the Rising Sun. Seemingly every inch is cultivated with gurgling streams, mossy stones, perfectly shaped hedges and delicate trees. It has not one but two rock gardens. And unlike most Japanese gardens, ours was recently expanded by renowned architect Kengo Kuma. The habitat now features three deceptively simple, warmly futuristic, Kengo-designed buildings. The new teahouse—which serves fried rice and sweets paired with fine teas—is particularly sleek. The glass walls look out onto the surrounding forest like an upscale treehouse.