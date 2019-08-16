Last year, tickets for the Steiner Cabins Tour (mthoodmuseum.org/steiner-cabins) sold out in just three days. This year, people interested in snagging one of the 300 available slots should sign up as soon as they go on sale July 1. The trip takes visitors on a guided tour of storybook-style homes brought to life by iconic craftsman Henry Steiner, a German immigrant who moved to the Mount Hood area in the 1920s and began building his signature cabins with the help of his 13 children. Staples of Steiner’s designs—like wagon-wheel gables, basalt rock fireplaces and gnarled tree-root door handles—can now be found in many Pacific Northwest structures. Pay close attention to Steiner’s artful innovation; the family built everything in the homes using mostly Douglas fir and other twisted lumber, save the sinks, windows and hinges.