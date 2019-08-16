It's no secret the fugliest section of Highway 26 is the tract that passes through Portland and Gresham. Unless you're a Bukowski-worshipping edgelord who finds romance in desperation, you've probably paid little attention to the 14-mile stretch from the Ross Island Bridge to the edge of Gresham, lined with payday lenders, pawn shops and ramshackle strip malls. It's a real drag getting stuck here while en route to your next outdoor adventure, but hidden among that detritus are a whole host of outdoor patios that shut out the rest of the world and serve juicy burgers and cold beer. Located on or just a few blocks from 26, this list of bars is a great reference for those days when you'd rather enjoy some suds and sunshine than idle in traffic indefinitely.